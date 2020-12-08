Education Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni tested positive for COVID-19. The minister is now in isolation at her home. “Results of the minister’s samples came positive on Sunday,” MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry said. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh has reached 479,743, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday.

Dipu Moni is a well-known Bangladeshi politician and former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. Following the huge victory of the Awami League in the 2019 general election, the party-appointed her as the country’s first female Minister of Education. Previously, she also served as the first woman Foreign Minister of a South Asian country. A doctor, Moni obtained a Master of Laws from the University of London International Programmes in 2005 and a Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University in 1999.

