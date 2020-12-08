Which is the most liked Tweet of 2020?….Read more!!!!

Twitter India did its annual recap and declared that Virat’s tweet announcing wife Anushka’s pregnancy was the most liked tweet of the year.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 ?? ???? ?????? ???? ???? ??? ?????

2020?? ????????????? ???? ??????????? ?????? pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

On August 27, the duo took to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to announce that they were expecting their first child. Kohli had shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ??? pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

In a tweet today, Twitter India declared this the most liked tweet of the year. Twitter also announced that, as expected, #Covid19 was the most used hashtag of the year. The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.