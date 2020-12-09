Ben stokes father passes away after a year-long battle with cancer

The former New Zealand rugby league international and Ben Stokes’s father, Ged Stokes, has died at the age of 65. He was after battling brain cancer for more than a year. “It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away,” the rugby league club wrote on Twitter. “Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben, and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too.”

Ged first was diagnosed with brain cancer more than 12 months. Ben was granted indefinite leave to spend time with his family in New Zealand during England’s Test series against Pakistan in August. Ben Stokes has cited the influence of his father throughout his playing career, and regularly dedicates his on-field milestones to him with a three-fingered salute, in recognition to the finger amputation that Ged underwent during his rugby league days in New Zealand.

