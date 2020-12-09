Bharat Bandh Updates: The sixth round of talks between farmer leaders and the government has been canceled

The sixth round of talks between farmer leaders and the government scheduled for today has been canceled. The government will instead send a proposal for the consideration of farmers and the unions will hold a meeting to discuss the same.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, “For our government, the interest of Haryana’s Annadata has always been important and will always be. Regarding farmers’ issues today I met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “I had planned that today I would go to the border not as CM but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go.” He also added, “If I was not stopped, I would have gone and supported the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement. I am glad that Bharat Bandh was a success. I prayed for the protesting farmers while sitting inside.”