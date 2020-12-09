BREAKING NEWS: Encounter in Pulwama; Indian army kills two terrorists. Read more!!!

Indian army encounters terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Indian army kills two terrorists in the encounter. The Jammu and Kashmir police have officially informed this. It was early today morning.

The encounter was still on, police said. Neither the police nor the army has released any details about the slain militants. The police and CRPF jointly conducted search escorts for the terrorists. The investigation was based on intelligence. A police official said, “Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.”

He added, “The search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon. Two ultras have been killed so far in the operation, the official said, adding a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.”