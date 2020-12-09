‘Breaking news’ ; Maoist leader arrested from a hospital in Kerala !!!

The anti-terrorist squad of the Kerala police captured a Maoist leader from a hospital in Thrissur district on Tuesday. Rajan Chittilappilly was under treatment at a hospital in Koorkkencherry while he was brought into custody. Police said that Rajan was under treatment at the hospital after he met with a bike accident when he was returning from his home in Ollur. He survived with injuries on his head and shoulders. Since his wounds are severe, police will question him at the hospital.

Rajan is a chief in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of the prohibited establishment CPI (Maoist) and was on urban duty. As per reports, he was operating secretively for around 10 years and the police were in quest of him. He was functioning with CPI (ML) (Naxalbari) campaign along with famous leaders like MN Ravunni and Murali Kannamballi.

The CPI (Maoist) joined with CPI (ML) in 2014. Police stated that they would search for Rajan after every Maoist detention in the state, but hadn’t been able to find him. This was particularly after the 2016 Nilambur encounter in which two Maoist leaders named Kuppi Devaraj and Ajitha were killed. Rajan was a close associate of Kuppi Devaraj, according to the police.

In the 2016 Nilambur encounter, the police had retrieved a few visuals of Rajan taking part in a Maoist meeting inside the forest. He was seen hoisting a red flag. There is information that Rajan had possessed himself away from the Maoist campaign for the last few months. After the LDF government took control in the state, there have been four encounters and eight Maoists have been killed by the Kerala police. There are allegations that many of the encounters were unreal, with the government encountering immense criticism over this. Four persons were also captured in the last few years.