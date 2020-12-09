‘Labour minister and son’ arrested for illegal trespass and land-grab !!!

Telangana; Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy were arrested by the police, after a land-grabbing complaint filed by Ponnaboina Shyamala Devi. According to reports, the minister was arrested under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) by the Dundigal police.

According to a report, P Shyamala Devi filed a complaint at the Dundigal police station as Minister Malla Reddy and his son and others have seized her 20 ‘guns’ of land (1/40th of the acre) and are attempting to capture more. The 2.13 acres of land at Suraram Village was documented in the name of P Padmavathi, mother of Shyamala Devi. The said land is located between two hospitals, which are ‘owned’ by the minister. It was said that there have been compelled bids to her by the minister to sell her land when she denied, her land was forcibly taken and a compound wall was built.

According to a report, the woman alleged that she is being threatened by the Minister and his people. She also alleged that she is being intimidated by them as they keep visiting her house and warn her of dire consequences. The report adds that Shyamala Devi’s mother and sister have died following which she has become the only owner of the land and is now encountering threats from the minister.

According to reports, the problem has been going on since February this year, but the police shut the complaint then stating that it was an incorrect one. However, the woman came to the High Court and filed a writ petition, after which the case was reopened.