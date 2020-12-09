Breaking News; Security Forces have killed two terrorists in Pulwama encounter,1 civilian injured !!!

Jammu; Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on Wednesday police said. A civilian sustained injuries in the gunfight, they added.

Security forces threw a cordon-and-search procedure in the Tekken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on acquiring details about the existence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation diverted into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.

Two ultras had been killed so far in the operation, the official said, adding that a civilian also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. The exactness and group association of the killed militants are being verified, he added.