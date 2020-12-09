Controversial cow slaughter bill passed in Karnataka Assembly. Know more

Karnataka’s Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 seeks a total ban on the slaughter of cows in the state. If anyone indulges in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows, and slaughtering them will face stringent punishment. Besides cows and calves, the bill also intends to protect buffaloes and their calves less than 12 years of age.

The bill was passed without any discussion as there was a din in the House. However, Congress later staged a walkout in protest. Congress MLAs led by the leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah alleged the bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. “We had discussed yesterday that new bills will not be tabled. We had agreed that only the ordinances will be passed. Now he (Prabhu Chavan) has all-of-a-sudden introduced this anti-cow slaughter bill”.

