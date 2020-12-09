Here’s a look at some of the most common jeans types. Know about it

Can you imagine a world without jeans? They’re so ingrained in the sartorial fabric of our lives, it’s hard to envisage a time when they didn’t exist. The origin of this wardrobe staple, which has, more than any other garment, influenced the way we dress now, is the stuff of folklore. Quite simply, it’s a comfortable fit that’s not clingy so you can move about without hindrance. Buying them is where the fun lies and life’s too short to spend it wearing a single type of denim throughout. So, the next time you are out shopping, experiment with your look with these forever-trendy types of jeans for girls and get ready with a new wardrobe that is every occasion friendly!

Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are skin hugging as the name suggests and just snuggle you. For showing off the perfect shape of your legs, these are the best option in the market. They are usually very stretchy and come in different cuts for you too chose as per your choice.

Boyfriend Jeans



It is tighter around your hips and loosens down on your legs. These are great for you if you have thicker thighs. Avoid them if you are on the shorter side of the size scale because they will make you look even shorter.

Cigarette Jeans



Cigarette jeans are straight and narrow and very well flattering. What makes them different from your regular skinny jeans is the fact that they do not cover your ankles and fall just above them. This jeans for girls is the perfect fit for anyone who wants to flaunt her curves.

Jeggings



Jeggings follow the same leggings rule and are with a waistband instead of your regular buttons and zips. This easy to wear jeans for girls is the best jean twist added to your regular jeans ever.

Ripped Jeans



We used to throw away the jeans that got torn and now, we cut out jeans using blades and sandpaper for the cool quotient. Ripped jeans have become super famous and everyone’s favorite. Near thighs, at the back, in front, one leg, whole leg, etc etc. no matter what’s the placement, Rips are in!

Also read: Ben stokes father passes away after a year-long battle with cancer