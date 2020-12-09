COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases remains in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Corona has been confirmed for 4875 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 717, Malappuram 709, Kozhikode 656, Thrissur 511, Kottayam 497, Palakkad 343, Pathanamthitta 254, Kannur 251, Wayanad 241, Kollam 212, Alappuzha 194, Thiruvananthapuram 181, Idukki 57, and Kasaragod 52. Today, 35 deaths have confirmed due to corona. 94 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4230 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 508 is not clear.

The test results of 4647 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. There are currently 3,09,935 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,95,771 are under home / institutional quarantine and 14,164 in hospitals. A total of 1499 people were admitted to the hospital today.