Farmers Protest Updates: Rakesh Tikait said that they will hold a meeting after the Centre sends the draft proposal

Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, described the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘positive’. He said, “I would say that the meeting was positive. The government has taken cognizance of our demands and will give a draft to us tomorrow, which we will deliberate upon.”

Rakesh Tikait said, “We’ll hold a meeting over the draft that will be sent by the Centre. That meeting is canceled. A draft will be discussed and a further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today.” An official said, “The government is likely to present a plan spelling out specific measures to strengthen notified markets, such a fee structure so that both new free markets and notified markets can co-exist in a true competitive spirit.”

As per the report, the government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Tomar and Goyal, who is also Minister for food and consumer affairs, have been present in previous rounds of talks. Tuesday’s meeting started around 8:30 pm and was attended by 13 leaders of farmer unions.