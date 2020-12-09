Former Chief Minister has taken to hospital after breathing-related problems aggravated

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, former West Bengal Chief Minister was taken to a hospital in Kolkata. He was aggravated with breathing-related problems. He became unconscious at his residence and was immediately shifted to Woodlands Hospital and admitted to the Critical care department under Dr. Kaushik Chakraborty Consultant Physician and Dr. Soutik Panda Consultant Critical Care. “We are treating him. Necessary tests are being conducted at our flu clinic, following which we will decide on whether he requires hospitalization,” an official of the private hospital said.

Bhattacharya was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from breathing problems and other old age-related ailments for quite some time. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)’s politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018.

Also read: ‘Breaking News’; BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons!!!