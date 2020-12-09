‘Breaking News’; BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons!!!

Azamgarh; On Wednesday a BJP worker was shot dead by three anonymous people outside a shop in Azamgarh, police said. Three men arrived on a bike and opened fire at Dilip Giri alias Bablu, 42, in Gosaiganj Bazar in the Devgan area, the police told. After the happening, terror spread in the market and shopkeepers ran away closing their shops.

Reports said the incident was a fallout of old hatred and police were investigating the incident. He was brought to the hospital by villagers and family members but was declared brought dead, they said.

“Information is being sought from the family, the cause of the murder has not been ascertained yet. Those involved in the incident will be caught soon,” Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. The police force was deployed in the village as tension prevailed due to the killing, he said.