Here’s what Indian’s searched the most on Google in 2020…

Search engine Google has recently revealed what people in India were mostly searching for in 2020. Indian Premier League (IPL), Coronavirus, and US Presidential Election were among the top 10 most-searched news events in India, according to Google’s “Year in Search 2020”.

The Nirbhaya case and Beirut explosion were ranked in the fourth and fifth position. Lockdown, China-India skirmishes, Bushfire in Australia, Locust swarm attack, and Ram Mandir are other news events that were mostly searched by Indians on Google in 2020. The first match of IPL 2020 was played on September 19 without a physical audience due to the COVID-19. Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 final match played on November 10. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals.

Also read: Guinness World Record ‘demolition’: Tallest building with 144 floors demolished in just 10 seconds. Watch video