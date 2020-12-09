Guinness World Record ‘demolition’: Tallest building with 144 floors demolished in just 10 seconds. Watch video

Iconic Mina Plaza with 144 floors in the Mina Zayed area of Abu Dhabi was successfully demolished in just 10 seconds last month and hence created a Guinness world record. The tower is almost 165-meter-high. The Guinness World Record is credited for the ‘tallest building demolished using explosives.’ 6000 kg plastic explosives and detonator cord, which was blown up with the use of 18,000 individually programmed detonators, are used to demolish the tower. This controlled demolition will make way for a large tourist destination in the port area.

The demolition of Mina Plaza Towers, part of Mina Zayed redevelopment project, was successfully and safely concluded in 10 seconds. @AbuDhabiDMT would like to thank all participating parties and the public for their cooperation and adherence to precautionary safety measures. — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020

Mina Zayed has served as the main port in Abu Dhabi for over 40 years and was inaugurated in 1972. “The reason we had chosen the plastic explosives is that they are extremely safe, and could only be exploded through specific electric signals. These explosives had also been in the custody of the Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Police since they had arrived in the UAE,” the police official said. Guinness World Records adjudicator, Danny Hickson, said: “As the global authority of record-breaking achievements, it’s a pleasure to witness this controlled demolition and verify it as the largest of its kind. This monumental achievement promotes a new beginning for the Abu Dhabi skyline making room for new vibrant developments and designs.”

The UAE demolished Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza towers, successfully bringing down 144 floors spread over 4 towers in a 10-second controlled explosion pic.twitter.com/XirKQaphgp — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2020

