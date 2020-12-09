Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone’s smiling statue welcoming tourists at Athens Airport…

Deepika’s Padukone’s alluring smile is now a part of the exhibition ‘authentic smiles’ at Athens airport. The Athens International Airport installed Deepika’s statue on an exhibition featuring ‘authentic smiles’ of people around the world. A description below her picture reads, “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D.” Other personalities featured beside the actress include an American grammy winner, an African teacher, and many more.

In the exhibited statue, Deepika wearing a large choker necklace, with her hair tightly tied into a bun. Her Athens picture reminds us of her photo in a royal look where she wore an off-white organdy Sabyasachi saree and paired it up with a green emerald necklace. Deepika was flaunting a similar look on her reception too. The exhibition definitely proves that an ‘authentic smile’ is one of the most winning and powerful things in the world.

