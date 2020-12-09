“Jio has plans to launch 5G services in the second half of 2021,” said Mukesh Ambani

Reliance’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani stated that Jio plans to “pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021.” He also assured the nation that “5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it.”

Ambani said, “I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components.” Stressing the fact that over 300 million users are still living in the 2G era, he called for a policy update to help “these underprivileged people have an affordable smartphone.” It is worth noting that Jio has already announced its plans to make affordable 4G smartphones in collaboration with Google.

While Reliance Jio is working towards bringing 5G experience to users in India as early as possible, rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea believe that the 5G technology will be available to everyone in the country not before two years at least. The operators believe that the country is not ready for 5G as it doesn’t have the required ecosystem in place.