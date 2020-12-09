Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja among the “most inspiring women” in 2020!!!

Internationally praised newspaper Financial Times, issued from the United Kingdom, is honoring those women who have appeared more prominently on the world stage as politicians and scientists, activists, and authors in the year 2020.

Minister KK Shailaja was also selected and comprised as one of those women who have made a symbol during the term of Covid. Her skillful handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Kerala in the initial phases directed to the state being hailed as a model for effective pandemic managing. As Kerala’s Health Minister, Shailaja Teacher welcomed global honor this year.

KK Shailaja was selected by a Financial Times reader who runs by the name ‘LondonReader’. Gathering the title ‘Coronavirus slayer’ that another leading daily The Guardian made popularly, the reader pens: “I nominate Kerala’s coronavirus slayer and rock-star health minister for remarkable health outcomes in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

The minister is chaperoned by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and US political leader Stacey Abrams. Shailaja Teacher was also selected by the readers. Minister KK Shailaja was earlier praised for her struggles in battling Covid by remarked newspapers such as The Guardian and New York Times.