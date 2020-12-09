Netflix StreamFest in India extended for 48 hours more. Know how to use it

Netflix India extended the Netflix StreamFest for 48 hours more in India. This will allow the users to simply create an account, and start watching shows and movies on the platform without making any payments. Netflix gives these offers to the Indian users from December 5 to 6 but as a promotional offer, Netflix has extended the offer until 8:59 AM on December 9. Now, Netflix StreamFest has been further extended from 9 AM, December 9, through 8:59 AM on Friday, December 11.

Here’s Watch Netflix for Free in India:

Download the app on your smartphone or you can head to the website on your PC browser. If you already have a Netflix account then log into the account.

To sign up you need to fill in information like name, email or phone number, and password.

Do note that you can start watching content on a dedicated StreamFest page (Netflix.com/StreamFest).

Do note that the free users will be in huge numbers and you might face the “StreamFest is at capacity” message if you’re not quick enough to create your free account. However, you can set a Notify Me reminder which will send you an alert when capacity opens up and you can watch the content for free.

