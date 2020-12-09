Watch the video of a pet dog getting excited on receiving a toy….

Do animals have the same happiness as humans? A video shows that there will definitely be. The happy moments of a pet dog appearing on Twitter will surely amaze us. The video shows the dog’s enthusiastic reaction after receiving a toy.

In the video, the pet dog gets a crocodile – shaped toy, bites it in the mouth and moves happily. The video also shows him constantly wagging his curly tail as proof that he liked the gift so much.

The happiness of this dog after receiving a stuffed animal as gift ?????? pic.twitter.com/uYbnzM6mKW — The Feel Good Page ?? (@akkitwts) December 7, 2020

If you pay attention again, you can see a small smile on his face. The video was shared with the caption ‘Dog’s happiness after receiving a toy’. The video has been viewed by millions. Everyone who watched the video loved the dog and its joy. There are many comments coming to the video.