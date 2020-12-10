Avoid these biggest hair mistakes you’re making

Building long hair is a task and maintaining them is even more difficult. Long hair can sometimes act like gravity in that it pulls your facial features down, and we definitely don’t want that anti-facelift. Split ends can also lead to thin and unhealthy looking hair. It requires a lot of time and effort to take good care of them. From conditioning them to trimming every three months, there is a lot that needs to be done to look after your healthy hair. But most of the girls don’t know about certain common habits that are bad for their long tresses.

1. Constantly Pulling It Back Into A Ponytail

The ponytail is the most common hairstyle for girls with long hair, whether you’re working out or just want to get your hair off your face and neck in this heat. Tying your hair into a ponytail regularly, however, weakens the roots as your strands weigh them down, causing breakage.

2 . Not following hair care routine

A proper hair care routine is a must for one and all. While it is easy for those with shorter hair, it is laborious for those with long mane. This is the reason why most of the ladies skip the hair care regime which includes oiling the hair, masking, shampooing, etc.

2. Skipping conditioner

Conditioner has a lot of haircare benefits as these soften and strengthen your hair to prevent hair breakage and damage. You must condition your hair after shampoo. Just take a little conditioner and apply it to the end length.

3. Skipping trimming

Regular trimming is a healthy practice for your hair, you shouldn’t skip it. If you think this will shorten your hair health, it won’t. Instead, it will promote hair growth.

5. Backcombing the hair

The practice of backcombing should be strictly avoided if you have long hair. If you want to add volume to your hair, it is suggested that you try products rather than techniques.

