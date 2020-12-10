Even the directors don’t know when PUBG will be launched in India….

Just before Diwali, PUBG Corporation announced the launch of the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile Game. It was announced that a special game for Indians called PUBG Mobile India would be launched soon. Despite the announcement, the authorities have not yet received permission to return to the banned game.

For this reason, even the directors of PUBG Mobile India have no idea when the game will be introduced. This was reported by Inside Sport quoting a former director of PUBG Mobile and a knowledgeable person related to PUBG Mobile India.

No one knows the exact time when PUBG Mobile Game will return to India, even the promoters or directors. If the government bans something, it will only come back by their order. There are reports that PUBG officials are trying to meet with the government. However, the government has not yet responded to the company’s request.