Farm unions vowed to scale up protests by December 14 by blocking all highways

The protesting farmers are adamant. On the 14th day of their peaceful protest, the farmers rejected outright the written assurances sent by the Centre, insisting that they will not accept anything short of a complete rollback of the three controversial farm laws and a written undertaking on the minimum support price.

Kirankumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, a farmer representative said, “Despite rejecting the government’s offer of amendments, it has rehashed the same proposals. It is only trying to wear farmers out.” The first proposal by the government states, “Amendments will be brought to allow states to introduce a system of registration in private markets and also allow states to levy cess and service charges equivalent to those applicable in notified markets.”

The government also stated, “The contract-farming law already prohibits transfer, sale, lease, mortgage of a farmer’s land. Agribusinesses cannot confiscate farmers’ land due to any reason arising out of contractual farming. If needed, a fresh clarification on this will be issued.” Kavitha Kuruganti, the lone woman negotiator said, “The issue is not about anyone clause but the direction in which the government is pushing farming in India, one that is presaged on large corporations, against the interests of farmers and consumers. If the government is ready for so many amendments, why can’t it just repeal the laws and end the matter.”