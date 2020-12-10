Know which is the most mispronounced word on 2020

This year’s list of most mispronounced words atop as compiled by the U.S was, America’s preeminent infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, and its incoming vice president, Kamala Harris, join the Renaissance master himself, Leonardo da Vinci. The words that proved most challenging for newsreaders and people on television to pronounce this year are listed together.

Todd Ehresmann, a senior linguist at Babbel, said the list, unsurprisingly, reflects a year dominated by presidential politics and the coronavirus pandemic. “All of these have added some new phrases to our national vocabulary, which may take some practice,” he said. Here’s how Ehresmann broke down the proper pronunciations for the commonly misspoken words: Anthony Fauci (AN-thon-nee FOW-chee), Bangtan Sonyeondan (PUNG-tahn SOH-nyun-dahn, Giannis Antetokounmpo (YON-nis AHN-de-doh-KOON-boh), Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs ), Kamala Harris (“KAH’-mah-lah” — or, as she explains in her biography, “‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark.)” Leonardo da Vinci (lee-oh-NAR-doe dah-VIN-chee), Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle (mu-HAH-muh-yaw-vee bag-AH-wahn ANT-uhl), Nevada ( nev-ADD-ah).

