School inspector arrested for accepting bribe

Assam: During an operation carried out by the Nalbari Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, a School Inspector was arrested for accepting bribes in Nalbari. The accused was identified as one Jushnarani Barman, who inspects the schools of Nalbari District.

She demanded a commission of Rs. 50,000 and Rs 15,000 from a school that had received a construction fund. The employee allegedly filed a complaint about caught red-handed while taking the money at her office on Thursday. The Police official said that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are in progress.

