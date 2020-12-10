Second phase voting today; Five districts to polling booth. Know more!!!

Voting for the second phase of local body elections in the state today.

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Trichy, Palakkad and Wayanad districts are the districts of the polling booth. Voting for 8116 wards of 451 local bodies will be held today. The fronts are hoping that the enthusiasm they saw in the first phase of Wednesday’s first ballot will still be there. Total voters 98,57,208. Candidates 28,142. Following the death of the candidates, the polling has been shifted in each ward of Kalamassery Municipality and Thrissur Corporation. Webcasting has been provided at 473 potential booths.

But those who confirmed or quarantined Covid after 3 pm yesterday can put on a PPE kit and vote at the booth by 6 pm this afternoon. The first day was a sight of people crowding the booth overcoming Covid’s concerns. The fronts are hoping that this enthusiasm will continue to this day. The polling in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad districts, where polling is being held today, has increased the expectations of more than 80 percent polling in 2015.

In the first phase, 3 district panchayats were with LDF in 5 districts. Three out of five today are with Vijayakanth. The challenge of maintaining Ernakulam, Kottayam and Wayanad is in front of The Nizam. The town and Palakkad are now with the LDF. Corporations are one for each other; Kochi Fort and Trichy LDF. The BJP’s roots in Trichy and Palakkad excited the second phase.