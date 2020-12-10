UAE expressed its gratitude towards the US Senate voting for $23billion arms sales

The US Senate voting fell short on Wednesday in trying to halt the Trump administration’s proposed $23 billion arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, despite bipartisan objections to the package of F-35 fighter jets and drones stemming from a broader Middle East peace agreement. UAE today expressed its regards to the US Senate voting for a $23 billion (Dh84.59 billion) arms sale to UAE.

“The UAE deeply appreciates the consideration of all Senators in at present’s vote. Continued US assist allow the UAE to tackle extra of the burden for our collective safety — ours, yours and our companions,” stated Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the US. “The UAE has purchased & operated some of the most advanced US defense systems including F-16s, Patriot & THAAD. @usairforce F-35 squadrons are based in the UAE,” embassy officials wrote. “The UAE has never compromised or shared this technology with an adversary or without US knowledge & approval.”

