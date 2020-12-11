BJP is all set to organise “700 press conferences, 700 chaupals” in all the districts of the country……

BJP has planned a massive campaign across the country to promote the controversial farm laws which farmers have been protesting for the 16th straight day. The ruling BJP party will arrange 700 press conferences and 700 farmers meets in all districts of the country. The cabinet ministers will also take part in the communication campaign.

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September. Thousands of farmers have braved water cannons, tear gas, and police barricades, began their protest over two weeks ago against the farm laws, aimed at doing away with middlemen and allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country. Since the protest has begun at least five deaths have been reported.

Also read: Mandatory ‘FASTags’ for all four-wheelers from January 1 ; Check the procedures here…