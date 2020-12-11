‘BJP’s lotus will bloom in the coming election’: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda claimed that BJP’s lotus will bloom in the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. The BJP leader said this while addressing a party rally in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

“The way Mamata government is working is detrimental to Indian democracy and clearly shows Intolerance thy name is Mamata. 8 of our children were injured today, they’re children of Bengal. Every BJP worker will stand by them forever. The impact of the brick can be seen on the windscreen of my bulletproof vehicle. It was because of the bulletproof vehicle that I was saved”, said Nadda.

“This (incident) speaks volumes about the mentality of Mamata Ji…I’ve been told she has given me a lot of names. Mamata Ji this speaks about your culture. This is not Bengali culture. We’re proud to adhere to Bengali culture,” Nadda added.

“The glossary which Mamata Ji uses for PM, tells how much low she has taken down Bengal. We feel hurt. Bengal belongs to everyone… In the coming elections, people will say ‘Namaskar’ to her & BJP’s lotus will bloom, we’ll win more than 200 seats. 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal… What will the plight of the common man, if elected representatives are not safe here? Lawlessness is at the peak, the administration has collapsed in West Bengal”, said Nadda.

Earlier on Thursday, the convoy of JP Nadda was attacked in West Bengal. The union government has sought report from the state government on law and order situation in the state.