Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s condition improves slightly

The medical team treating the former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has informed that the health condition of the veteran CPM leader has improved slightly. But he is still on ventilator support. The oxygen saturation level was around 90-95 percent and he has regained consciousness. A five-member team of doctors, including a cardiologist and a pulmonologist, was constituted to monitor his health condition.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted in a hospital on Wednesday. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other old age-related ailments for a long time.

Bhattacharya was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)’s politburo and the central committee in 2015, and gave up membership of the state secretariat in 2018.