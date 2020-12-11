Builder who destroyed a bat roost has gets a fine of Rs 5.8 crore

A construction company that carried out demolition work in a known bat-dwelling area was fined for the largest fine ever issued by the court for wildlife crimes of £ 600,000. Homebuilder Bellway admitted that thy have damaged or destroyed the breeding grounds or rest areas of bats.

“With the help of a colleague’s expert from an expert unit in Met, police officers prove that the company actually committed a crime by working in a place known to be inhabited by bats. I built the evidence. Bellway Holmes acknowledges responsibility for this and hopes to strengthen the message that this law exists and should be complied with for reasons,” he said.

