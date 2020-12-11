‘Happiness card’ to make shopping more excited for visitors arriving in Dubai. Know more

Dubai: ‘Happiness card’ will be provided for visitors in Dubai to buy goods at low prices. You can use it to make cheap transactions until you return. The card will be valid from Dubai International Airport until the visitor returns. In addition to leisure travel, it can also be used for services in IT, restaurants, business and financial institutions.

It can be downloaded from Apple and Android Play Stores. All you have to do is to enter your passport number and date of entry into the country. Maj. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, head of emigration, said the ‘Happiness card’ were a gift for those coming through Dubai airport. “This initiative was launched as part of the country’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for visitors,” Al Marrie said. ALSAADA Tourist Card programme include travel and tourism, restaurants, health and beauty, banks and exchanges, vehicles, technology and communications, malls and fashion, online shopping, home essentials, entertainment, retail and weddings and events.

