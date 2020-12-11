Pfizer COVID-19 vacine approved in the Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has given its approval for using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Thus becoms the second country in the world to do so. “The decision to approve the registration of the vaccine and to allow its use came based on the data provided by the company, Pfizer, on November 24,” Saudi Press Agency said.

“The authority held several meetings to study the data provided by the company, which included meetings with local and international experts and scientists, in addition to meeting with the manufacturer and its representatives to answer inquiries submitted by the authority,” it added. However, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has not yet announced the date of Pfizer’s vaccination starting. The Food and Drug Authority will analyze samples from each imported shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine before using it in the Kingdom.

