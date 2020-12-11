Forbes 2020 list of world’s 100 most powerful women: Know which Indian women’s name on the list

Forbes released the annual list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women 2019. The list includes four Indian women – Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Renuka Jagtiani.

Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the Finance Minister of India in May this year. She makes her debut and is ranked 34th on the list. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO and Executive Director, HCL Enterprise was ranked 54th on the list. First-generation entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is ranked 65th on the list. The head of India’s leading biotechnology enterprise, Biocon. Renuka Jagtiani ranked 96 on the list is the Chairman and CEO of Landmark Group. Some of the other popular names on the list include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, singer Rihanna, philanthropist Melinda Gates and tennis champ Serena Williams.

