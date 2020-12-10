A 12-year-old boy was carried off by a giant kite into the sky; video surfaces

A 12-year-old boy was carried off into the air by a giant kite before plummeting head-first more than 30ft to the ground. The incident has happened in Indonesia. The viral video shows the boy being lifted off the ground, apparently tangled in the strings of the dragon kite, before it snaps, sending him plunging downwards in a field. However, the child survived the fall with breaking multiple bones and was recovering in the hospital following two surgeries.

He has fractures in six places on both arms. The incident captured in the now-viral video reportedly took place in a field near a local high school. The boy and his sibling had been flying the dragon-shaped kite which appears to be at least three times the size of the child. The boy often hangs [onto the kite string]. But it ended up in an incident yesterday.