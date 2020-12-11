Forex Market: Indian rupee remain firm against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had remained firm against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee opened at 73.65 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market and later touched 73.63 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled 9 paise lower at 73.66 against the US dollar on Thursday. The rupee was trading at 20.03against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies was down 0.20% to 90.60.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,259.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,275.22 crore in the Indian share market.