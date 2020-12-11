Section 144 imposed: District administrations issued guidelines

District administration has imposed prohibitory order under the Section 144. Varanasi district administration has imposed the Section 144 on the Ghats of river Ganga. The administration has also banned taking selfie while standing during boat ride in river. The district administration has issued new guidelines regarding the boat ride in River Ganga .

Overloading in the boats will not be allowed. No boatmen can carry the passengers in waters without providing them the life jackets. if any boat man was found violating the orders strict action will be taken against him and the license of boat will be cancelled.

The decision was taken after the death of 4 students by drowning in the river on Sunday night.