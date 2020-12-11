The wait is over; ‘Cyber Punk 2077’ game released….Read more!!!

CD Project Red’s ‘CyberPunk 2077’ has been released as a relief to game fans who have been waiting impatiently. Gamers around the world can buy and play it now.

‘CyberPunk 2077’ is the most awaited game of 2020. The game will be available on platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Google Play and Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming. The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the ‘CyberPunk 2077’ are priced at Rs 3499. PC The version is priced at Rs 2999.

On the other hand, when you buy the physical version of the PlayStation and Xbox versions of ‘CyberPunk 2077’ through Amazon, the price is Rs 3999. The 4 cyberpunk game has a size of 63.88 GB. Xbox version size not specified. It’s less than 60 GB. PC The version will require 70 GB of disk space.