New York protest: A motorist struck into a crowd, caused injuries to multiple people

A vehicle plowed into a crowd of about 50 people at a Black Lives Matter protest yesterday afternoon in Manhattan, with multiple people injured, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.

The spokesman said, “An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening.” None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening and the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said. But few other details were immediately available. Local media reports said six people were struck, but it was unclear as to how many people were taken to the hospital.

An eyewitness said, “They hit, to my knowledge, at least six of our non-violent protesters.” “I heard people screaming in the front. I looked behind me, a woman is plowing through.” “I look up, the car is speeding, people are trying to run. Bodies and people were fleeing to people sitting on the sidewalks who got hit.”