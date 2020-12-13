15 people including 8 children injured in LPG cylinder blast

At least 15 people, including eight children were injured in LPG cylinder blast. The incident took place at a house in the Salempur Karowan village in Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh. The victims suffered serious burn injuries.

“The incident took place at the house of one Manoj Sonker where a leakage from an LPG cylinder led to a fire. Several fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze. The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital, where doctors have said that the condition of two is critical”, said Sureshrao A. Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police Unnao.

The police have identified the injured as Manish, Surendra, Rekha, Agnu, Sarla, Asha, Suresh and eight children, including Shiva, Shubham, Shubhi, Karan, Saumya, Pallavi, Kalpana and Kishan.