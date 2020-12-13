3 persons killed in separate bomb and gun attacks

3 persons were killed in separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday. The attack were reported from Kabul, Afghanistan. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of attacks.

A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, and injured at least two others. In another incident, an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul. He was as he was returning to his office.

A day earlier the IS militants hit Kabul with a barrage of mortar shells, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second. IS claimed responsibility on its affiliated Amaq News site, saying it fired 10 Katyusha rockets toward the capital’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Three shells hit the airport, while the other rounds landed in residential areas of the city, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.