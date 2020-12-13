A family delivered wedding feast at homes of almost 700 guest. Take a look at the innovative wedding idea

Amid this Covid-19 situation we all have get to know that any pandemic couldn’t stop people here from attending the crowded feasts to relish the different dishes. From minimal events to virtual rituals, the quintessential big fat Indian weddings have undergone quite a makeover during the pandemic. A Chennai family home-delivered wedding food along with an invitation to attend it, virtually. The post has gone viral on social media.

New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep. pic.twitter.com/ooEz1qbsvP — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) December 10, 2020

Along with a printed wedding card of the details of the webcast timings and links, the invitation also came with proper wedding meal. A tiffin carriers labelled as per the foods it would contain, along with that of plantain leaf with instructions on the ordering of serving food. The guests received four colourful baskets of wedding food while being at home. The unique wedding trend soon went viral on Twitter, receiving 13.7k likes and thousands of comments and retweets.

