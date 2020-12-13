R. Madhavan rejuvenates a barren land in Tamil Nadu village with a coconut farm. Take a look

Chennai: Actor R Madhavan and his brother Subayogan have initiated in transforming a barren land in a Tamil Nadu village into a coconut farm. They used a combination of modern, organic and ancient agricultural methods to set up the farm. The land has also been restored to its healthy and productive state which is evident from the earthworms and native bird life making a comeback.

He told that it was “priceless” to learn every bit from preparing the land with the right mulch to putting right kind of fish in the well. Madhavan says, “It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated. From preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right fish in the well, every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this in other locations around India and the world.”

Also read: Indians with heart ailments, diabetes may get the vaccine on a priority basis