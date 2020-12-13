Indians with heart ailments, diabetes may get the vaccine on a priority basis

Yesterday, an official said, “Indians with heart ailments, hypertension or diabetes are likely to be classified as those with comorbidities and will be put on the list of those who will get a coronavirus disease vaccine on a priority basis.”

The officials added, “There will also be a door-to-door survey across the country and existing government databases will be used to identify such people. The household surveys will also be for those above 50. People who fall in these two categories have been identified by the government as those from the general public who will get access to a vaccine first, besides health workers and frontline service staff such as police and municipal employees.”

“The voter list already provides us the age-wise profile of the people in a locality. We have to conduct a door-to-door survey to reconfirm the names and also find out comorbidities. Anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activists would be tapped for this purpose,” one of the officials said. He also said, “People who have had any Covid-19 test have been required to declare their Aadhaar numbers as well as details of whether they suffer from any comorbid conditions – this data will also be taken into account.”