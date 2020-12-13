AAP alleges BJP on the attack at Arvind Kejriwal’s home

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that leaders and workers of the BJP attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home, vandalising property and breaking CCTV cameras, in an escalating showdown involving the city’s municipal bodies. BJP workers were protest in front of Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for the distribution of funds to local bodies in Delhi. A footage of the destruction of the CCTV’s was also released.

“We have been outside the Chief Minister’s house for seven days but he does not even want to talk. Today, when women councillors were sleeping (outside his home), people from the Chief Minister’s office started putting cameras there without taking care of their privacy, which the women councillors opposed,” Jai Prakash, the mayor of the North Delhi corporation said. According to the reports, some new CCTV cameras were being installed on the outside wall of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence to monitor the side facing Flag Staff Road. Some BJP councillors objected to the installation of CCTV cameras leading to an argument between them and AAP supporters. No complaint has been filed in this regard as of yet.

