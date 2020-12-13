Trinamool Congress attacked BSF jawan for overtaking their rally

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was attacked by workers of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The incident took place in Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The TMC workers attacked the BSF jawan for overtaking a party rally of TMC.

The BSF jawan identified as Biswajit Sahani was returning to home on his motor cycle. He overtake a rally of TMC and it lead to an altercation between him and some TMC workers. The TMC workers attacked him with wooden clubs. His two-wheeler was also damaged. He was rescued by some locals.

Also Read: ‘Deploy central forces in the state to end political violence’

“My brother had returned home this February for some treatment from Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday afternoon, my brother went to Kandi for some work. When he was returning home TMC-men thrashed him. My brother and I are both serving the nation as BSF jawans. But after the brutal attack, no one from the police came to record his statement even though we have lodged a written complaint with Kandi police station,” said Rajesh Sahani, the victim’s elder brother.

But TMC leaders had claimed that the BSF jawan is insane and the party had arranged for his treatment.