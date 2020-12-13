Centre issued important guidelines to get COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Amid growing talks that India is soon to start the rolling out of coronavirus vaccine, the Centre on Saturday (December 12) released guidelines for the distribution of the vaccine. As per the guidelines the Center asked the public to produce one of the 12 identification documents, including the Aadhaar card, to get the Covid vaccine. Aadhaar, Voter Identity Card, Driving License, Pass Book, PAN Card, Passport at any bank or post office etc. must be produced for vaccination.

The first phase of the vaccine will be given to health workers, anti-Covid activists and those over the age of 50. In addition, people with diabetes, hypertension, and lung disease can be vaccinated in the early stages. The guidelines also state that those above the age of 50 can be identified using the latest voter list. The vaccine is given from 9 am to 5 pm. An vaccination center will have five staff members, including a doctor, nurse, pharmacists, police and guards.

Also read: Trinamool Congress attacked BSF jawan for overtaking their rally