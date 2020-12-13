‘Deploy central forces in the state to end political violence’: BJP appeals to Election Commission

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal unit, Kailash Vijayvargiya has urged the Election Commission to deploy the central forces in the state to end the political violence. The BJP leader accused that the Mamata Banerjee led government is trying to return to power by using violence.

“Mamata Banerjee knows that the land under her feet has slipped and so she is trying to return to power in the state on the strength of violence,” Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“I urge the Election Commission to deploy central forces from now itself in order to put an end to the prevailing atmosphere of political violence and terror in the state,” Vijayvargiya added.

Earlier on Thursday, the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda was attacked during his Bengal visit. The car of Kailash Vijayvargiya was also ransacked by TMC activists. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called on three IPS officers of the state cadre to join the central deputation.