Eminent Sanskrit scholar passes away at 85

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya passed away due to age related illness at 85. He was in his residence in Ambalpady. He was a Padma Shree award recipent in 2009. Govindacharya was born in 1936. He was one of the greatest experts on Madhva philosophy, and was best known for his pravachanas which are very popular among Tuluvas and Kannadigas all over the world. He was also the spiritual guru of Sandalwood legend Dr Vishnuvardhan.

He was well-versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Puranas and Ramayana. Govindacharya has written commentaries on Veda Suktas, Upanishads, Shata Rudriya, Brahma Sutra Bhashya, and Gita Bhashya. He leaves behind a rich legacy of around 4000 pages of Sanskrit Vyakhyana to his name with 50 odd books and around 150 books, including those in other languages. Govindacharya has translated several texts from Sanskrit to Kannada.

